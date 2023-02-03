Midton hands cheque to Dochas

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kilmory-based manufacturer Midton Acrylics has raised almost £500 for the Dochas Centre.

Staff at Midton have baked, baked and baked some more during the past 12 months, all to raise as much money as possible for the centre.

Each year Midton selects a local charity to be its ‘charity of the year’ and during 2022 the Lochgilphead-based Dochas Centre was the chosen one.

Mhairi MacInnes, one of Midton’s charity committee members, said: “The Dochas Centre supports unpaid carers in the community and is a vital part of the local area.

“We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to support the centre by raising money.”

Midton is now on the look-out for its new 2023 charity.

Mhairi added: “We’d now like to encourage local charities, especially those that we’ve not supported before, to come forward and nominate themselves as we’ve already got lots of ideas for fundraising throughout 2023.”

If you would like your charity to be considered, please email mhairi@midton.com by Friday February 10.