Kyles kids off to Scottish finals

Problems logging in and requiretechnical support?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A team of Kyles Athletic youngsters were praised for their great shinty skills by coaches after progressing to a national finals in their age group.

Kyles’ P3-5 team came through the national indoor qualifying round in Bute to make the Primary School National Finals.

A club spokesperson said: “This was a good effort from our squad of 10 players who travelled to Bute.

“Our squad also participated in the P5-7 qualifier for some extra practise.

‘They played some great shinty against some big opposite players.

“Kyles players also joined a Cowal Team for even more shinty to be played.

“All in all, it was a good day of shinty.

“Thanks to Bute for organising and congratulations to Rothesay Primary who qualify for the finals with their P5-7 team.

“Finally, well done to all Dunoon players who fought to the end and showed some great improvement.

“It was great to see kids playing shinty and enjoying it.

“Winning ain’t bad either.”