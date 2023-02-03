Groups pool together for feel-good day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

More than a hundred people of all ages packed into Lochgilphead’s MACPool last Saturday for ‘Happy Healthy Me 2023’

The day of fun on January 28 focused on community health and wellbeing.

The event, organised by the Living Well Network , showcased a wide variety of local activities and resources to help create a Happy Healthy Me in 2023.

Fiona Kalache, from the Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS), the organisation which manages the network, said: “This was a fantastic turnout.

“It goes to show that there is a real appetite for local people wanting to take control of their own health and wellbeing.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves and all the taster sessions were full – in fact we could have filled most of them twice over.

“Just some of the activities on offer were Qi Gong, boxercise, belly dancing, aquafit, reflexology and massage.

“Information stalls included Argyll Countryside Trust where you could make your own

wooden bracelet or bamboo windchime, Smoking Cessation, Live Argyll’s Community Learning Team and the Snowdrop Centre.

“There was soft play and face painting on offer for the younger visitors along with some more strenuous exercise for the fitter folk.”

Fiona added: “It was great to see all these teams from different organisations working together for the community good.

“I think a lot of people were pleasantly surprised at the range of things on offer.

“We invited everyone to write their comments on a ‘leaf’ which we hung on a tree.

“There were lots of very positive comments and nothing negative.

“I think there is room for this type of event to happen more often.”

Visitors were treated to a free lunch with a choice of delicious soups, cakes and flapjacks including gluten free and vegan options along with fruit supplied by Lochgilphead Co-op supermarket.

The day was funded by the Alcohol and Drugs Partnership and supported by MacPool and staff.