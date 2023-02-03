Fiddle club in Fyne fettle

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The inclement weather did not deter the faithful when the Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club met at the Inveraray Inn to get the new year under way.

Chairman Roddy MacDiarmid welcomed everyone and made mention that the congratulations of the club had been sent to Pipe Major Stuart Liddell, who had received an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours; such well deserved recognition for his many years of services to piping in Inveraray, Argyll and beyond.

Supporting players were Fyne Folk with Jake MacKay, Sally Hall, Alex John MacLeod and Agnes Liddell; also Calum Satchel on fiddle; Donnie McCorquodale and Janet Graham on accordion; Marie McCorquodale on keyboard and Angus J MacColl on Highland pipes and drums.

They made up various groups from duos to quintets and delighted the audience with some cracking sets.

Guest artists were the popular Ross MacPherson Trio, with Ross on accordion, Calum MacPhail on fiddle and Angus D MacColl on drums and they entertained in style with many of the well-known favourite tunes – pipe marches, Gaelic waltzes, polkas, reels, modern waltzes, Scottish waltzes and some jaunty jigs, with a couple of fiddle solos from Calum and a tune on the Highland pipes from Angus with the rest of the band in full flow.

The chairman thanked all the players for a superb night of music and the evening ended with a ‘grand stramash’.

Next week sees the return of yet another popular west coast band, button box player Robert Nairn from Acharacle and his trio.