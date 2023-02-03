Councillor ‘exiled’ from Argyll Tories, but not the party

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Kintyre councillor says he has been expelled from the Conservative group of Argyll and Bute councillors, but not from the Scottish Conservative & Unionist party.

In December last year, South Kintyre councillor Tommy MacPherson resigned from Argyll and Bute Council’s ruling administration, sitting as an ‘independent unionist’, after being suspended from the authority’s Conservative group.

Councillor Macpherson, who was only elected as a ward councillor in May 2022, quit the Argyll, Lomond and Islands Group (TALIG) – a coalition of Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and some independents – after expressing “serious misgivings” about how it operated.

He called “the corpus of TALIG” the “Class of 1722” – a reference to the previous 2017 to 2022 administration.

“It is my opinion that they are just too cosy,” he said. “The autonomous decision making, granted to officers during the Covid era, has remained embedded within certain departments and individuals.

“I have tired of appealing to senior members within the Conservative Group of TALIG that there must be a refocus towards democratic leadership, policy, responsibility and accountability. In raising my observations, my frustrations, I found myself being tactfully marginalised.”

Councillor MacPherson said the leader of TALIG’s Conservative group, Helensburgh Central councillor Gary Mulvaney, told him his action was “regrettable”, and that he was “suspended as member of the Conservative Group with immediate effect”.

A hearing was due in January, when councillor MacPherson said he could put his “as to why this suspension should not be made a permanent expulsion”.

Councillor Mulvaney, the council’s deputy leader, said at the time: “Like me, Tommy is a committed unionist, so to see him leave the team is disappointing.

“The transition to the councillor role can be challenging and frustrating at times and maybe that had an effect.

“Personally, for me it is all about being able to work cohesively and patiently build relationships with officers and fellow members towards a common plan and goal.

“Within TALIG, we have a range of experience, those with parties and those without, young and older, but we are united in a one-team approach that is open, respectful, transparent and focused on the best for our communities.”

This week, councillor Tommy MacPherson informed us: “I’ve been exiled from Argyll Conservative Group, yet remain a Conservative Unionist member and councillor.”

He said councillor Gary Mulvaney told him: “Further to our conversation regarding your suspension from the Conservative Group of Councillors on Argyll and Bute Council, I can advise that you are no longer a member of that group.

“You of course remain a Conservative Party member and are bound by its rules and code of conduct as are all members.

“I wish you the best in the future and even though you are now outside the group, as a fellow Conservative, my doors remains open for advice and support.”

At the time of writing, Wednesday February 1, councillor MacPherson was listed among the ‘people’ of Argyll and Bute Conservatives, alongside fellow Scottish Conservative & Unionist councillors and MSPs, on the party’s website.

Councillor MacPherson confirmed he is again sitting as a Scottish Conservative Unionist councillor for South Kintyre, rather than as an ‘independent unionist’.