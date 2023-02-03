Argyll holiday spot’s caravan plan

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A new layout for the opening holes of Drimsynie Estate golf course to enable a 30-caravan expansion of the holiday village has been unveiled by Argyll Holidays.

The plans would see changes to the first and second holes but with the 9-hole course retained for guests, caravan owners and local residents to enjoy.

The proposals are subject to planning permission being granted by the by Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority. Supplementary facilities such as car parking are also highlighted in the graphics released today.

Gordon Walker, Cove UK Operations Director, said: “The golf course at Drimsynie is an integral part of our holiday village and the plans drawn up in conjunction with our architects Unick will allow the facility to continue to be well used into the future as well as allowing Argyll Holidays the space it needs to grow its accommodation capabilities.

“We realise there were some worries that the additional caravans would lead to the golf course being diminished but we hope the layout we have published will allay those concerns.

“Improvements to the golf course will be one area that we will be considering in future years as we continue our investment programme at Drimsynie.

“We want Drimsynie to continue to be a hugely attractive destination for holidaymakers and the small-scale expansion will help us build the employment and economic benefits that the holiday village provides to the region.”