Rest & Be Thankful to re-open under convoy control

The Rest & Be Thankful section of the A83 road will reopen under convoy control from 11am today.

Traffic was diverted onto the Old Military Road on Wednesday due to an increased landslide risk, but the current forecast for the area indicates that rain will clear this morning.

The re-opening of the trunk road follows a hillside inspection this morning and a convoy control will operate for the remainder of the day.

It will also continue overnight before a further inspection is carried out tomorrow morning.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: “Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely. A further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement.”

Live journey information is available from the Traffic Scotland website and @trafficscotland twitter account.