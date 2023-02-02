Announcements – February 3, 2023

BIRTH

RENNIE – GLENDINNING – To Paul and Lorna, the gift of a beautiful son, Harris Alexander, on January 14, 2023. Second grandchild for Billy and Rosemary, and third grandchild for Sandy and Elise.

DEATHS

ALLAN – Peacefully at home, Drumallan, Isle of Gigha, surrounded by her family, on January 30, 2023, Mary Coyle Welsh, in her 82nd year, dearly beloved wife of the late George Allan, much loved mum of Mairi, Rona, Irene, Jennifer, Amy and the late Roddy, dear sister of Tommy, a loving granny and great-granny and good friend to many. Mary’s funeral will take place in Gigha and Cara Parish Church on Saturday, February 4 at 1.00 p.m., thereafter to Kilchattan Cemetery, Gigha. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 p.m., travelling to Gigha Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church alternatively you may pay your last respects to Mary along our route. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.

ARMOUR – Peacefully after a stoic fight with Parkinson’s for 17 years, Parkinson’s won on January 19, 2023 at the Campbeltown Hospital, James Dugald McMillan Armour (Dougie) in his 81st year, The Old Post Office, Glenbarr, loving and loved husband of Fiona, brother, uncle, friend and mentor to many. Funeral private.

MCFARLANE – Annie Jamieson, (née Bowes) aged 84. Widow of the late Alasdair McFarlane (Ginger McFarlane). Annie died peacefully on January 26, 2023, after a short illness, in Ardnahein Care in Dunoon, where she was happy and very well cared for over recent years. A great friend to everyone she knew. Funeral service to take place at Clydebank Crematorium (Dalnottar) on February 21, 2023 at 3.30pm. All welcome.

MCLAY – Peacefully at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on January 23, 2023, (John), Allan McLay aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Chris, a much-loved dad of Jane, Cathie and Kevin, a dear sister to Helen and the late Jean and a devoted Grandpa. Service at Aberdeen Crematorium (East Chapel) on Monday, February 20 at 11:30 am. A further service will be held in Carradale, Argyll at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

FLETCHER – Peacefully at Ardfenaig Home, Ardrishaig on January 25, 2023, Hugh Malcolm Fletcher, in his 90th year, formerly of Dochas Place, Lochgilphead and Cairnbaan. Former professional footballer with Celtic FC and Carlisle United, and Telecommunications Engineer. Beloved husband of the late Mary MacLeod, adored father of Christine and Morag, and cherished papa of Mhairi and Nicholas. Dearly loved brother of Etta. A much-respected father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the extended family. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, thereafter interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MORRISON – On January 27, 2023, peacefully at home, Calum Morrison in his 89th year, beloved husband of the late Annabel Morrison and formerly of the late Moira Morrison, much loved father of Janis, Pauline and Fergus, dearly loved grandfather of Eleanor and Carolyn. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church on Friday, February 3, at 11am, interment thereafter at Kilmorich Cemetery Cairndow, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers or donations if desired to, Kidney Research UK.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CONLEY – Neil, George, James and families would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers etc, following the sad loss of Irene. Thanks Carr Gomm, L.C.C. staff for their kind help and support. Maggie Wilkieson of Macmillan nurses, Fiona Brodie and team of community nurses, especially Laura Lamont who went above and beyond for Irene. Our sincere thanks to Marion McDonald for a beautiful uplifting and comforting service. All staff of T A Blair for their efficiency and professionalism. To Argyll Hotel for purvey. Thank you to all who paid their respects at town hall and graveside and to all who stood out along the route. The retiral collection realised the sum of £900 in aid of Macmillan nurses Kintyre Locality. Thank you to everyone for their kind donations.

GRAHAM – The family of the late Kenneth Graham wish to thank the emergency services and NHS personnel and the many friends and colleagues for their kindness, support and assistance following the sudden death of Kenny on January 19, 2023. For the prompt sensitive approach and guidance we are grateful to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors and his staff. Thanks also to Rev David Carruthers for the very fitting tribute and conducting the funeral service. Also Kilmartin Hotel for the excellent purvey. It was wonderful to see so many family, friends and colleagues supporting us at the church and graveside. Many thanks to all who contributed to raise the sum of £540 for the British Heart Foundation.

JOHNSON – Malcolm would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in the recent sad loss of his mother. Special thanks to doctors and staff at Tarbert and to all carers, for the kind care and attention received. Special thanks also to Rev Lyn Peden for a comforting service and for her assistance with conveyance to the church, thanks also to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services and West Loch House for excellent catering. A final thanks to all who attended at Tarbert Parish Church, the sum of £230 was donated to the church.

McLUNDIE – Malcolm, Eileen, Alistair and Andrew would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of their much loved dad Robert (Bob). Thank you to those who attended Tayvallich Church and thereafter Carsaig Cemetery. Thank you to Rev Robert MacLeod for a comforting and personal goodbye to dad. Thank you to the Piper (Scott) who played at the church and graveside as was dad’s wish. Thank you to Argyll Homecare, Argyll and Bute Council Carers, Carr Gomm and the Community Nurses who have cared for dad over the last few years. A very special thank you to Romana, Caroline, Aileen, Lillian, Marie, Susan and Linda for the love and care they showed dad. We are eternally grateful to you. Thank you to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes. Thank you to Cairnbaan for purvey. Thank you to Roddy and Fiona of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for the support and care given. A collection for RNLI and Great Ormond Street raised £520.

SMITH – The family of the late Barbara (Babs) Smith wish to acknowledge the expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown following Babs’ passing. We offer our heartfelt thanks to friends and neighbours who attended the service and interment and who made charitable donations to The Dochas Centre. A special thank you must be made to the staff of Carr Gomm who cared so well for Babs while she lived at home and who gathered to pay their own respects to Babs on the journey to Achnabreac Cemetery. We must also thank the Reverend Robert MacLeod for his support and warm delivery of the service. Finally, our most grateful thanks to Roddy, Fiona and their team at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professionalism and help.

SMITH – After almost 96 years of a life well lived, supported latterly by a wonderful team of carers and district nurses, Angie was finally laid to rest in Kilkerran cemetery to be reunited with her late husband John after a beautiful service conducted by Marion McDonald. Blair’s funeral directors were extremely professional and the Ardsheil Hotel provided a lovely afternoon tea. The family would like to pass on their sincere thanks to all involved in Angie’s care and service arrangements. The great support of cards, flowers and tributes have been a real comfort and are truly appreciated by all the family.