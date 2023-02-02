Affordable homes plan for Islay

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The social housing body for Argyll and Bute has revealed plans to construct 17 new houses in Islay.

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) has submitted plans to Argyll and Bute Council for the development on land south of Sealladh Loch Na Dala in Bowmore.

It is the fourth phase of a project by the association, and all of the proposed homes are at an affordable rent, the first three phases having delivered 51 units.

Council officers are expected to reach a decision by early March, and comments can now be submitted by the public.

In a design and access statement, an ACHA spokesperson said: “CMA was appointed in March 2021 by ACHA to deliver the feasibility and design to planning for the proposed development of phase four.

“There were initial layouts for this site but based on a larger site footprint and without the infrastructure for sprinklers.

“The initial proposal also had pavements behind the on-street parking which was ultimately rejected by the roads department if we wanted the pavements adopted.

“CMA set about a redesign of the housing units to cater for the smaller footprint and in regards to site issues.

“We managed to get a total of 17 units on to the reduced-size site which was only one fewer than the original number proposed. This has involved a redesign of each unit type to manage that space.

“Pavements were moved back to the front of on-street parking which enabled the design to be compliant with Argyll and Bute roads guidance for adoption.”

The statement added: “In addition to developing the layout for phase four we have had to provide a proposed layout for the connecting road through phase five.

“This has involved proposals to widen Moss Road which forms the boundary to phase five.

“We have also to allow for a junction to add a further road which would connect with the bottom of phase three.

“This connecting up of road networks throughout the entire masterplan to date would help residents move around the housing areas easier and alleviate potential traffic build up issues.

“It is currently proposed then that phase five would be split into separate self-build plots for Islay Estates.

“We have worked through several design solutions to suit different variations on unit numbers, size and orientation.”

Plans can be seen on the local authority’s planning portal at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk and use the reference number 22/02111/PP.