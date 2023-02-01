Rest & Be Thankful diverted due to landslide risk

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The A83 trunk road will be diverted onto the Old Military Road at the Rest & Be Thankful from 7pm this evening.

An updated forecast for today indicates an increase in overnight rainfall and increased hillside saturation levels.

The A83 links the Mull of Kintyre, Lochgilphead and Inveraray with Glasgow, and as a precaution, traffic using it will be diverted onto the Old Military road until at least tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

It’s reopening will be subject to the outcome of a morning inspection by BEAR Scotland.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: “Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely. A further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement.”

Live traffic information is available from the Traffic Scotland website and Twitter account.

Additional information about the daily decisions that are made about the Rest & Be Thankful section are available from the BEAR Scotland website.