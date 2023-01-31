Cost of living support for island communities

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Funding of £197,000 is set to help provide vital cost of living support to island residents in Argyll and Bute.

As costs continue to rise, the funding aims to help residents access essential supplies including food and fuel.

Argyll and Bute Council is using its allocation from the Scottish Government’s Island Cost Crisis Emergency Fund to provide a range of services.

These include food bank grants which will go to each of the community food organisations on four islands in the region.

This means £5,000 grants will go to the Islay Foodbank, Bute Oasis, Tiree Food Project, and Mull and Iona Community Pantry.

Another service provided will be free school meal top ups, with the council paying an additional £1.60 per day for every secondary school pupil, in receipt of free school meals, every day between February 14 and June 30 this year.

This will include school holidays and the payment means that pupils in receipt of free school meals will also have additional funding for food throughout the day if required.

Parents and carers will also receive a letter from the council explaining the additional payment, by BACS by February 10.

Argyll and Bute Love Local cards will also be implemented, with households in receipt of council tax reduction receiving a £120 card to spend in local island businesses.

This ensures that households without access to a local food bank, or who would not wish to use the food bank, have some additional support.

The council has a list of recipients and will issue the cards from February 13 and more information about them is available on the Argyll and Bute Council website.

Councillor Liz McCabe, policy lead for the Islands and Business Development said: “The cost of living crisis continues to affect many of communities across Argyll and Bute. Our island residents are seeing a significant increase in costs with many goods and services more expensive than the mainland. With costs much higher than the UK average, many residents are struggling.

“Funding from the Scottish Government means that we, as a council can take urgent action and help provide support and essential services to those who require it.”

The council also has a dedicated Cost of Living webpage that offers information and support that can be found at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/advice-services