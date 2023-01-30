What are dementia safeguarding tags and how do you use them?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Dementia Safeguarding Scheme is currently being trialed in Argyll with use of small tags.

Launched in November 2022 by Police Scotland in partnership with Alzheimer Scotland, the fobs were introduced for those impacted by dementia to use in public spaces.

The tags are free and have been designed to be attached to a range of everyday items which a person would take with them outside the home, such as keys, jackets and walking aids.

The fobs use the Near Field Communication (NFC) function on smartphones to allow two electronic devices to communicate with each other.

This passes vital information onto someone who has come across a person with dementia who is perhaps confused, lost or in a vulnerable situation.

Gemma McKie, dementia advisor at the Oban Dementia Resource Centre, said: “They can be really discrete because they don’t need to be in sight.

“If someone becomes distressed in a shop staff can search them if they don’t realise they have a tag with them.”

Ms McKie wants people to come into the centre, so that she can programme tags for themselves, family members or friends.

This involves inputting a message into the NFC Tools app which can be found on the App Store or Google Play, that includes emergency contact details for the individual concerned.

A tag can then be enabled with the same details, meaning that when it’s tapped against a smartphone with NFC enabled it will reveal these to whoever is providing assistance.

NFC can be enabled in a phone’s settings, but if a phone has been set up to make a payment then it is already enabled and is usually automatically switched on.

Ms McKie said: “The designers spoke with people living with dementia about what the tag should be called and how it should be designed. It’s a great concept and it’s very important that they had an input.

“They save a lot of time because it cuts down the calls which have to be made because, if the police find someone who is lost, they can immediately make that call to the relevant person who can help.”

Two dementia resource centres, in Helensburgh and Oban, are at the forefront of the trial in Argyll, which has been led by PC Laura Evans from Dunoon Police Station.

This comes after Police Scotland launched the Herbert Protocol in 2021, following an increase in calls to the police about individuals who had become disorientated or lost.

In November, Chief Superintendent Lynn Ratcliff, divisional commander for Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division said: “Not only did those living with dementia fully support this initiative, but we also found that their families and those who care for them, agreed this would give them peace of mind to know they would contacted sooner if their loved one became disorientated while they were out in their community.”

The Oban centre is open between 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday to Friday at 12 High Street and Ms McKie is keen to make it a welcoming place to visit.

She said: “It was difficult during the pandemic due to the restrictions, so we’re trying to promote this place as somewhere where people can come in and feel welcome.

“Even if it’s just for a cup of tea and a chat because since Covid I think people have become even more isolated.”

The tags will also be trialled in West Dunbartonshire later this month and if anyone would like more information the centre can be contacted on 01631 570614 or at gmckie@alzscot.org