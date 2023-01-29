Islay tree nursery allowed to keep growing

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans for a tree nursery on Islay have been given the go-ahead by council chiefs.

The partly retrospective application by Islay Development Initiative related to a site at Cornabus Forest, west of Kilnaughton Bay.

Planning permission had to be sought by the group after enforcement investigations when work started on the site.

But no representations, positive or negative, were received from the public and Argyll and Bute Council planning officers have allowed work to continue.

A planning officer said in a handling report: “The tree nursery is to be operated as a charity trust, with volunteers operating the nursery to meet the needs and aims of the community forest to the rear of the site in addition to other woodlands on Islay by growing and developing native and indigenous trees for reforestation and rewilding.

“The tree saplings will be harvested and planted within the forest to the rear of the site and also further afield. The project is initially for a five-year period however if successful they may extend this time period.

“The proposal consists of developments to assist with the development of the Cornabus community forest consisting of a proposed caravan to be sited for the use as a welfare/office unit, steel storage shed and two large polytunnels.

“The site will also be served by a new access road for the proposal with the existing unauthorised access to be closed off.

“The static caravan will be sited to the rear of the site and be clad in timber larch; this will operate as a welfare unit/offices with a compost toilet, no connection to services are proposed.

“A condition will be added restricting this particular caravan to non-residential use in association with the community forest for a temporary period of five years.”

The officer concluded: “The proposal is considered acceptable and is consistent with all relevant development plan policy and is considered a valuable community project to be supported.”