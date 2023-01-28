Police to strengthen community ties

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police chiefs are working to strengthen relations with communities in parts of Argyll and Bute, a report has revealed.

A communities and partnerships team has been set up to develop officers’ work in the Mid-Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands, and Oban, Lorn and the Isles administrative areas.

Inspector Lee Page, based in Oban, and Sergeant Matthew Shaw, based in Lochgilphead, will oversee relations with community councils and other local groups.

A report detailing the new development will go before Argyll and Bute Council’s Mid-Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands community planning group at its meeting on Wednesday, February 1.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in the report: “Their focus is to service those ties already present, building on the good work that has gone before, and to expand the partnership network to the benefit of partners and the public that we serve.

“Whilst Sgt Shaw, who has a background in child protection and serious crime, has already been linking with this forum and has spoken before, Insp Page comes from response policing, working in the department for four months, having transferred in from West Mercia Police in England, where he had a strong history in community policing and partnership working.

“Both look forward to helping develop partnerships, programs and initiatives that will better serve the communities of this part of Argyll.”

The spokesperson also pledged that all community councils would receive the same service from officers, having had inconsistency previously.

They added: “On the back of the development, the way that community councils within the areas are engaged with has changed.

“There has been inconsistency with how community councils have been served across this policing area, with some having fixed representation, some having sporadic attendance, and some not having any interaction whatsoever. Moving forward, all community councils will receive the same service.

“Firstly, a report will be generated each month which details the number of calls the beat area the community council lies within has received.

“The top three demands for that beat area will also be detailed, along with any associated press releases, to help provide some context. Within this document will also be any key messaging that the police wish to pass to communities.

“This document will help show the wider demand for police services for the area in which those communities live.”