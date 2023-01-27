Thought for the Week, January 27 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Much of it will have been eaten this week already and much more of it will be eaten over the coming days.

Of what am I writing?

It is of course, haggis!

Haggis, a tasty and in the words of Our Wullie or Paw Broon, ‘a braw dish’.

A braw dish indeed – until you begin to look at the ingredients. That braw dish then becomes something else and for some even stomach churning.

Traditionally haggis was made out of cheap or left over ingredients including onions, oatmeal, seasoning, gravy and suet.

So far, so good but then comes ‘the pluck [the liver, lungs and heart] of a sheep’ before getting to the stomach of a sheep to hold all the assembled ingredients together and cook it in.

Today’s haggis makers may have changed some of the ingredients and their methods, but only slightly.

Haggis – the stuff of legend, St Andrew celebrations and, of course, Burns’ Suppers.

(In the interests of inclusivity and reflecting today’s society – other haggai are available).

Many people are apprehensive about trying haggis. Cheap leftovers and scraps aren’t always an enticing offer. But summoning the courage to try it, most are pleasantly surprised at what they find.

Leftovers, scraps from the dinner table were all that a woman wanted from Jesus (Matthew15). She recognised that what Jesus had to offer was something of such value that leftovers would be sufficient, even a crumb.

In the coming days perhaps you will get the chance to try some good haggis. Go on, let yourself go. Try it! Who knows what you might discover?

An ancient king of Israel, David, had a similar attitude in mind when he wrote, not of haggis but of God: ‘taste and see – the Lord is good’.

Rev David Carruthers, Ardrishaig linked with South Knapdale, Church of Scotland.