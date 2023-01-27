Skydiving six still walking on air

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A six-strong group of skydiving carers from Mid Argyll have raised more than £5,000 towards ‘life-enhancing’ tech for the people in their care.

Karen Scott, Erin MacFarlane, Angela Tustin, Joe Tustin, Morven McVey and Neil Parkinson, who work at the Ardfenaig Residential Home in Ardrishaig, jumped from a single-propeller Cessna plane at 10,000 feet in the name of charity.

The sextet’s fundraising aim was to purchase a specialist interactive table to give the residents more activities to do in an engaging way, such as jigsaws and bingo.

Taking to the skies on Sunday, it was their third attempt at a skydive, having been weathered off in both August and November last year – and the super six have been on cloud nine ever since.

Angela told the Advertiser: ‘There has been a big smile on our faces in the days after, every time we think about the skydive.

‘It is an insane feeling; you can’t quite describe it.

‘It all happens so fast.

‘I went first, and it meant I saw the biggest grins on everyone’s faces once they landed again.’

Angela described how the inspiration for the fearsome fundraising effort came about.

She said: ‘The plan was always to do something to raise funds towards the interactive table for Ardfenaig’s residents, but we arrived at a skydive through a conversation about the most exhilarating challenges we each wanted to do.

‘We have been able to buy the interactive table outright, and it is on its way to us.

‘The challenges on it will let our residents maintain skills for longer in a fun and playful way.

‘Any funds left over will go to putting on some nice activities for the residents here.’

The super six caring fundraisers who took on the skydive at Strathallan on Sunday, from left: Karen Scott, Erin MacFarlane, Angela Tustin, Joe Tustin, Morven McVey and Neil Parkinson. NO_AA04carehomeskydive01