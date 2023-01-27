Shinty memories of Inveraray and Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray History Society had a record turnout for its January’s meeting, thanks to the speaker being the well-known shinty and sports commentator Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan.

It was an interactive evening, with many of the former shinty players present able to identify themselves, relatives and other players in the historic photographs shown by Hugh Dan. They also added to the event with a large display of memorabilia and stories of their own.

Hugh Dan’s interest in shinty was sparked as a young lad watching his first Camanachd Cup final in 1964 and he has been commentating on the game for 40 years.

Inveraray Shinty Club was formed in February 1877, now the second oldest existing club, and one of the most important, having had a significant role in the history of the game.

The team have played on the Winterton Park beside the castle since 1878, making it the longest continuous use of any shinty ground.

The club reached the Camanachd Cup final in its first season in the tournament in 1898, finally winning the cup in 1925, 1926 and 1930.

Hugh Dan showed old photographs and newspaper clippings from as far back as the 1880s, many with individual players identified, which is proving helpful in the club’s efforts to create an historical archive.

Old photographs and films also illustrated how much the game has changed over the years, in terms of rules, sticks and style of play.

The audience was treated to videos of old matches – Inveraray vs Kilmallie at King George V Park, Fort William in 1964 and the 1967 Diamond Jubilee Camanachd Cup final between Inveraray and Newtonmore.

Hugh Dan praised the Inveraray Shinty Club’s new five-year plan 2022-27 as the best document of its kind.

Compiled with leadership of the current chairperson Andy Watt, it sets out the club’s values and aims, including vital connections with the local primary school and youth development in the sport.

Local historian and society member Ken MacTaggart, who identified his own great grandfather and uncle in the photographs, thanked Hugh Dan for his fascinating talk.

The history society will now work with the Shinty Club on the important task of gathering and digitising historic pictures and documents and preserving them for future generations.

Hugh Dan urged everyone not to throw out old items, but please donate or lend them for scanning.

Inveraray and District History Society and the Inveraray Shinty Club Archive Page can both be found on Facebook.

On Tuesday February 7, Inveraray History Society’s guest will be Kenny Whyte, with his presentation, A personal reflection on Niall Diarmid Campbell, 10th Duke of Argyll 1877-1949.

The event will be held in the church hall at 7.30pm. All welcome. Non-members £5.