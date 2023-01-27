Red Star on league travels

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Lochgilphead Red Star are away to Neilston AFC tomorrow (Saturday) as they look to get back to league duty after last Saturday’s league clash with Rutherglen was called off – after the prospective visitors could not muster a team to travel.

RJD Docherty-sponsored Star, who sit third in the SAFL Premier table with 10 wins out of 11 matches in the league this season, play their fourth-placed opponents in Renfrewshire, knowing a win could take them to the top of the league.

Despite the disappointment of last week’s postponement – especially when Star travel at least two hours each way to every away fixture in the division – manager Colin Weir was excited by the news that the SAFL and the Central Scottish Amateur League – regarded as the best in the country – are to merge from next season (2023/24).

The Star gaffer said: ‘It is an important step and one that will hopefully mean the last of the kind of cancellation we saw last week.’

Chris Sanderson, match secretary of the SAFL, said: ‘We had had preliminary talks with the Central league last summer but clubs were not keen to merge at the time.

‘However, this time we agreed it was good for the clubs of both leagues and SAFL member clubs were unanimously behind the move.

‘Part of the plan is to keep one of the SAFL’s league cups – the Jimmy Marshall Trophy – within the joint league framework.’