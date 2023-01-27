Proposed alcohol branding ban ‘ludicrous’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A ban on alcohol merchandising has been branded ‘ludicrous’ and ‘a complete blunderbuss’ by the head of a prominent Mid Argyll brewery.

Alcohol companies could face tighter restrictions on advertising ‘to reduce the appeal of alcohol and improve the nation’s health’, under new proposals set out in a consultation on the Scottish Government website until March 9.

The Holyrood administration’s stated aim is to reduce the amount of alcohol bought and consumed in Scotland.

The national consumption level is above that of World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and of the UK’s Chief Medical Officers’ low-risk guide of 14 units consumed per week.

Maree Todd MSP, Scottish health minister, said: ”With 1,245 alcohol related deaths last year we know that more needs to be done if we are to tackle Scotland’s problematic relationship with alcohol.

“Each one of these deaths is tragic and entirely preventable.

“There is clear evidence that adverts which glamorise drinking can encourage young people to drink alcohol, and have a detrimental impact on those in recovery from problem alcohol use.

“This consultation sets out a range of potential proposals to reduce and restrict alcohol marketing, including prohibiting alcohol advertising outdoors, phasing out alcohol sponsorship, and reducing the promotion of alcohol in-store.”

But Jamie Delap, CEO of Fyne Ales Brewery in Cairndow, says the mooted merchandising ban is ‘ludicrous’ and could set the drinks industry in Argyll back decades.

He said: “Society’s relationship with alcohol is difficult, but in the main people are drinking less than ever before and making more informed choices about which alcohol they drink.

“And if people enjoy their experience at a brewery or distillery, they should be able to buy a t-shirt or a waxed cap, and take away something to remember their visit by.

“We are a relatively large craft brewery but not a giant one that can afford advertising on TV and radio.

“For us these restrictions go way too far.

“A ban could also choke off future growth in the drinks industry by making it near impossible for emerging brands to make themselves known to the public, whether through physical merchandising or through social media platforms.

“It’s a complete blunderbuss.”

Mr Delap also took issue with the wording in the consultation publication which said that “without branding and other marketing strategies, alcohol products in each beverage sub-sector are essentially variations of the same thing”.

He continued: “The idea that alcohol products without the marketing and branding in front of them are all the same thing is ludicrous, and hugely disrespectful.

“Different distilleries in Argyll create highly bespoke whiskies.

“From our brewery, we go to North America once a year to find the best hops for the kind of beer we want to make for the year ahead.

“It is exactly like the concept of terroir in the French wine industry.”

Meanwhile, an Islay councillor says the Scottish Government’s plan to restrict alcohol advertising is an “Orwellian overreach” which could “devastate” the island’s distillery visitor centres.

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman, who lives on the ‘Whisky Island’ of Islay, home to nine working distilleries with four more in the pipeline, said: “Deep in this consultation, the Scottish Government are proposing to ban any brand merchandise.

“Any merchandise sold couldn’t have the distillery’s name on it.

“Not only branded merchandise but also adverts, billboards and social media pages could all be affected.

“It’s going to be a huge issue if left to go ahead.”

The measures were met with further criticism from those within the industry.

Whisky consultant and broker Blair Bowman tweeted: “No more branded *anything* at distillery visitor centres.

“In 2018, there were two million visitors whisky distilleries in Scotland who spent over £68.3 million.

“These are world-class visitor experiences we are talking about.”

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Donald Cameron warned that, if brought in, many of the proposals would be “hugely damaging” to the sector across the area.

Mr Cameron said: “It’s essential as many businesses across the Highlands and Islands get involved in this as possible.

“Some of the suggestions set out by the Scottish Government are alarming and deluded.

“But if enough sensible people make their feelings known, hopefully some of the more absurd detail can be consigned to the bin before they get any further.”