Plans afoot for bowling club games area

Plans have been revealed for a multi-purpose games space near Tarbert Bowling Club.

Tarbert Bowling Club have submitted the application for the facility to Argyll and Bute Council, which would see its existing clubhouse renovated and extended.

The club has a membership of around 70 people of all age groups, and its existing clubhouse was built in 1995, three years after its previous Edwardian clubhouse was demolished.

A decision from council planning officers is expected by mid-March, and comments can now be submitted by members of the public.

Planning agent John Renshaw said in its design and access statement: ‘The proposals aim to repair and adapt the existing tennis courts to provide an all-weather, multi-use games area (MUGA).

‘A new accessible access ramp is proposed and separate changing and showering facilities will be provided in a new extension to the bowling clubhouse, along with storage for MUGA equipment.’

‘The extension to the clubhouse will also house new changing facilities for bowling club members and the existing changing room outshot to the northwest will be replaced with a lounge and decked area.

‘Improvements to the existing clubhouse fabric are also proposed to minimise energy consumption and reduce running costs and use of carbon-based energy. Photovoltaic panels will be included to provide renewable energy supply.

‘The new facilities have been designed with accessibility in mind.

‘All areas will have step-free access by way of newly formed ramps to both the existing building and the refurbished multi-use games area.

‘The existing clubhouse is tired externally and presents an austere elevation to Campbeltown Road.

‘The main extension with its timber clad exterior and entrance canopy will contrast with and complement the existing building and provide a more attractive and welcoming elevation to the public car park and main road.’

The statement added: ‘The existing tennis courts are in poor condition and will continue to fall into further disrepair without intervention, and become an increasing eye sore to the neighbouring properties.

‘Renovating and improving the facility to provide a multi-use games area is consistent with the intended use of the land and lighting will ensure that the facilities can be used more often, providing facilities for the local community that currently do not exist and promoting health and wellbeing.’

‘The proposal will provide amenities that are otherwise unavailable in Tarbert and will contribute to the ongoing success of the village.’

The plans can be viewed at the local authority’s planning portal: argyll-bute.gov.uk using the reference number 22/02573/PP.