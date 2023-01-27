Leonie steps up to the helm as Islay RNLI open new chapter

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islay RNLI has welcomed Leonie Schroder as its new president.

Leonie follows in the footsteps of her late father Bruno Schroder.

In the first social gathering in some time, members of Islay RNLI’s committee, crew and fundraisers, alongside some of the wider team, met at Islay lifeboat station to welcome their new president.

The Schroder family are the owners of Dunlossit Estate on Islay and long-time supporters of the Islay lifeboat.

During the evening of celebration, the longest-serving member of Islay Lifeboat Station, David Boyd, shared his memories of his more than 50-year involvement with Islay RNLI, recalling stories of Bruno and the history of Islay’s lifeboats.

Leonie proudly takes up the presidential helm and like her father before her, as a child, she watched over the wall from the castle as the lifeboat launched from below.

On August 30 1997 it was Leonie who officially named the Helmut Schroder of Dunlossit II at the ceremony held at Port Askaig.

The next generation, Leonie’s three children, have been regular visitors to Islay RNLI, getting actively involved at fundraising events.

Lifeboat operations manager Islay McEachern said: “The support has been immense over the years from the Schroder family.

“Their financial support alone has ensured we have the most efficient and safest vessels suited to the area.

“The Islay lifeboat management, crew and fundraisers very much look forward to working with Leonie and the Schroder family for years to come in the next chapter of Islay’s history.”