Leader column – Friday, January 27, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

School crossing patrols without a trained ‘lollipop person’?

That would surely be taking cost-cutting in the public sector to the extreme.

It seems bizarre that across the world’s sixth-largest economy on GDP, there looks to be a deepening culture of frugality around public spending, with the Argyll and Bute Council leader referring to ‘the most difficult budget-setting context for years’.

It would seem to shackle local and national government’s apparent aims of promoting Argyll and the islands as a place to live, work and play.

Asking parents and other community-minded folk to potentially shepherd their own and others’ children across a busy road to get to school strikes as a drastic step in the name of cutting costs.

On a positive note, well done to the sextet of skydivers who volunteered to jump out of a plane to improve the lives of Ardfenaig’s residents.

The £5,000 interactive table they have been able to buy outright, with the Mid Argyll public’s help and generosity, will allow for a range of activities, aimed at having fun and socialising within the care home.