Latest news from Mid Argyll RFC

Four Mid Argyll RFC players represented a fellow county team last week when they were part of the Oban Lorne under-18 team which hosted GHA/Allan Glens from Glasgow last Saturday.

Before the game took place, the Oban team were presented with the Scottish Rugby Inspire Sport under-18 West League winners trophy, which they won in the first half of the youth season before Christmas.

This game was the first for Oban since the festive break and it took them a while to warm up.

The teams traded tries throughout the match but a period in the first half when Murray MacDonald was the unfortunate Oban player to be sin-binned for team persistent off sides, the combined Glasgow team ran in two unanswered tries.

Oban stayed in touch, and two James Campbell tries in the second half, in his first competitive match since returning from a serious shoulder injury, ensured the game stayed a fierce contest to the end, with a final score of Oban 24-GHA-Allan Glen 31.

The Mid Argyll players’ next game is on Saturday February 4 away to Whitecraigs RFC.