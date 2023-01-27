Gardening in February: grow your own compost

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Gardening in February is all about enjoying the early signs of spring and getting ready for the growing season.

No matter the size of your planting space, you can lay the groundwork now for a beautiful display in the warmer months.

If you only do one thing this month, you should get ready to feed your plants. They are

about to have a huge growth surge. However, if you look after your soil the plants will look after themselves.

Most soils benefit from the addition of well-rotted organic matter in the form of garden compost.

It improves soil drainage and enriches the soil with nutrients so making your own garden compost is a no-brainer – it is easy, it is free and it makes your garden grow.

Making your own compost bin costs nothing if you recycle and re-use old materials.

If you have an old plastic dustbin with a lid, you have a composter. Drill about 15 one to two cms holes in the sides of the bin and six holes of the same size in the bottom.

Place the dustbin on bricks to allow for drainage and fill it with composting materials. Roll the bin around on the ground to mix the ingredients.

It’s good to start your compost from someone else’s so get a friend with good compost to give you a bagful. It will contain all the right bacteria, insects and worms to give yours a kick start.

For successful composting, you need to mix brown materials with green materials and add water to keep it moist.

A good ratio is two thirds brown – newspaper, shredded cardboard, straw, paper tissues, dead leaves, sticks and stalks – to one third green – fresh grass clippings, spent flowers, coffee grounds, teabags, kitchen scraps, crushed egg shells and plant prunings.

Some of the best plants to prune at this time of year are roses. Advice from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is that February is normally a good time for gardeners in the south but in northern and colder areas wait until March.

By following a few basic principles you can enjoy a lovely display later in the year. Cuts should be about 5mms above a bud and slope away from it.

With bush or shrub roses, cut to an outward-facing bud to encourage an open centre. Make clean cuts using sharp secateurs, or a pruning saw for thicker stems. Remove dead, diseased and damaged stems along with weak stems or ones that are crossing over others.

A plant that needs little pruning is the heavily-scented Hamamelis or witch hazel.

The colour is a lovely addition to the garden during winter, the fragrance is delightful

and the autumn foliage is stunning.

Although their branches can spread as they mature and some may end up wider than higher, there are options for smaller gardens.

If outside space is limited go for a variety with an upright habit of growth which spreads out less and casts less shade.

Witch hazels are happy in any soil so long as it is not waterlogged or chalky so these hardy plants can be grown pretty much anywhere in the UK.

Pruning is often not necessary but if you have to, snip back to two buds from the base of last year’s growth. Mulch in the autumn or early winter.

Some popular varieties include ‘Jelena’, a prolific grower with large, densely packed orange flowers and spectacular autumn foliage; ‘Wisley Supreme’, a great combination of large bright yellow flowers and strong scent; and ‘Sunburst’, a narrow upright growth ideal for small spaces with unusually large, pale yellow flowers.

The RHS gardener’s February checklist:

• Take root cuttings

• Cut back perennials

• Clean your tools

• Warm the soil by covering with cloches

• Refresh winter pot displays

• Mulch perennial veg

• Prune deciduous hedges

• Trim winter heathers

• Sow peppers and chillies indoors

• Tidy citrus plants

