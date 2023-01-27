From our files – January 27, 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday January 25, 2013

Millions to be invested in Tarbert

Millions of pounds are to be invested in Tarbert in 2013 as the Loch Fyne village is to be serviced by a new ‘green’ ferry and extensive works are done to upgrade the fishing quay.

CalMac this week confirmed that one of its new hybrid ferries, which are partly powered by ‘green’ electricity, is to run on the Tarbert to Portavadie route, whilst the Scottish Government is to fund an extension to the berthing facilities in Tarbert Harbour.

The upgrade will see a 12-metre extension to the fish quay so the boat can be recharged and berth safely overnight.

Officials from Tarbert Harbour Authority met with Transport Scotland on Tuesday to

discuss the upgrade, expected to cost in the region of £1 million.

It is estimated Tarbert Harbour Authority will contribute 25 per cent of the total cost.

The Scottish Government has set aside £2.7 million to carry out a facelift of three Argyll ports with Tobermory and Kerrera also to benefit. Minister for Transport Keith Brown said the investment should allow ‘shovel-ready’ projects to get under way.

He said this investment will ensure upgrades are in place for the new vessel, which is

due to enter service later this year.

The ferry uses lithium-ion battery banks to supply a minimum of 20 per cent of the

energy consumed on board.

Alan Macdonald, chairman of the Tarbert Harbour Board, said: ‘I think the concept of

the hybrid theory fits very well with Tarbert and what other groups here have been

trying to achieve in terms of the environment.

‘The community trust is still looking into a wind turbine and if that could feed in

energy to the ferry all the better.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday January 31, 2003

Scott wins a stack

A Tarbert boy has done the village proud after taking a stack of trophies and medals at

the annual Scottish Canoe Association sprint and marathon prize-giving.

Sixteen-year-old Scot McNicol brought home gold medals, silver medals and trophies

recognising his achievements over the season.

His coach, Derek Brown of Argyll Kayak Club, said Scott had done unbelievably

well.

Scott, a pupil at Tarbert Academy attended the event in Linlithgow where he won gold in the under-16s 200-metre and 500-metre sprint; silver in the under-16s 1,000-metre sprint; gold in the under-18s 20-metre and 500-metre sprint; silver in the under-13s 1,000-metre sprint and the junior K1 solo kayak and the 1,000-metre championship’s O’Brien Trophy.

Scott won the trophy for the youth paddler who accrued the most points over the season; the junior men’s 500-metre championship trophy and gold in the K2 tandem

kayak youth championship medal with his partner.

In addition Scott was awarded the trophy for the most improved paddler over the

season.

Mr Brown said: ‘Some of the records he broke, he broke by 10 minutes and that’s in a

30-minute race. He took every single award he could take. If he works hard enough

he’ll get a run in the British junior team.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday January 28, 1983

Retiral of Dr McCallum

On Tuesday, January 18 Dr and Mrs A I McCallum were entertained to dinner by the

doctors of the Lochgilphead Group Practice to mark the occasion of Dr McCallum’s

retiral from general practice.

Dr McCallum joined his father, Dr J D McCallum in medical practice in Lochgilphead

in 1946 following war service from 1940 when he saw action in West Africa and Burma.

In addition to being a capable and conscientious doctor he was Provost of the Burgh of Lochgilphead from 1956 to 1962.

In 1968 he was appointed an honorary sheriff substitute and in 1970 he became chairman of Lochgilphead Hospitals Board.

In appreciation of his services to the community he was created a Freeman of Lochgilphead in 1973, and in 1979 he entered a period of semi-retirement but continued to assist his colleagues in establishing a new group practice.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, January 29, 1963

Mid Argyll Beekeepers Association

The second in a series of beekeeping lectures was held in the Institute, Lochgilphead,

on January 24.

This was given by the county beekeeping advisor, Mr J MacGregor, who dealt with spring management and the build-up for the honey crop. Mr MacGregor’s meetings

have always attracted large attendances and question time is invariably lively and like his talks, instructive and helpful.

Argyll girls win diplomas

Lochgilphead girl Barbara MacInnes is one of three students from around Argyll who

have gained their diplomas at the National Institute of Houseworkers at the Bridge of

Allan Centre.

This was stated at a meeting of Oban and District Local Employment Committee in

Oban last week when the annual report of the Institute was discussed. The institute

was set up in 1946 with the primary aim of raising the status of domestic employment,

thus attracting more workers into this essential occupation.

The institute, by means of examinations, wishes to establish a recognised standard of

skill and agreed working conditions.

Also getting certificates were Janet Inglis, Taynuilt, and Margaret Priest,

Bridge of Orchy.

Inveraray PO has a flitting

The Head Postmaster, Lochgilphead, announces that after the close of business on Saturday February 2, the Crown Post Office in the Old Courthouse Building,

Inveraray, will be closed and all services will be conducted at premises situated in the

Main Street.

Oldest inhabitant is 93

Lochgilphead’s oldest inhabitant, Mr Dougald Campbell celebrated his 93rd birthday

on Sunday.

Mr Campbell is the father of Mrs Katherine MacKellar, wife of ex-Provost A MacKellar, and lives with them at Dun Mar, Lorne Terrace, Lochgilphead.

Mr Campbell still enjoys a smoke and is something of a TV fan.