Auchindrain returns to “normal” after Countryfile spotlight

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

After the excitement of being the centerpiece of a special Christmas and Hogmanay edition of BBC’s Countryfile, life has returned to normal at the Auchindrain Historic Township.

The heritage venue has reverted to its normal winter opening hours of 10am to 4pm between Monday and Friday until the end of March.

The Visitor Centre is closed, but online bookings can be made at special, reduced winter rates.

Auchindrain is located on the A83 road near Furnace and was recently profiled in an episode of the BBC’s rural affairs programme, ‘Countryfile’.

The episode looked at some of the traditional ways Christmas, Hogmanay and Burns Night have been and still are celebrated, through the eyes of a Scottish rural community.

The programme is available on BBC iplayer until the end of November 2023 and the Director of Auchendrain, Bob Clark was interviewed at length in the programme by presenter Margherita Taylor.

Mr Clark said: ‘It was fantastic to welcome the Countryfile team to our unique piece of the old Highlands, and to help the BBC to highlight some of Scotland’s special winter traditions.

‘As we begin another year for Auchindrain, we are looking forward to welcoming as many folk as possible over the coming months, to explore what Scottish rural and farming life was really like in times gone by.’

He added: ‘Whilst our winter opening times are in operation, online booking is essential so that we can ensure a safe and secure visitor experience at the site.’

More information is available from the Auchindrain website.