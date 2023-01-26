Stage set for Argyll Rally 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans for the Argyll Rally 2023 are well under way.

Motorsport UK has issued a permit for the event and the organisers have applied to Argyll and Bute Council for a Motor Sport Order.

It is intended the rally will take place on the evening of Friday June 23 and all day on Saturday June 24.

The event kicks off on the Friday night with two runs of the popular town centre stage in Dunoon, followed by a new stage, two runs of the tricky Kinlochruel stage, ending with the 14-mile blast down Loch Fyne and over the Bealach.

Saturday will be the same as last year – a loop of four stages around the Cowal Peninsula run twice to give a total of 70-stage miles.

The routes and road closures in Strachur and Strathlachan should be the same as last year’s event.

After three stages on June 23, the cars will regroup at Strachur Memorial Hall around 8.45pm giving residents a chance to see the cars and talk to the crews.

In the final stage, the cars will drive south down the B8000 and over the Bealach to Glendaruel. The road will be closed to other drivers from a point south of Inver Restaurant to Glendaruel from 9.19pm to 2.39am.

The following day, cars will drive north along the B8000 with the road closed to non-competitors from Largiemore to south of Inver Restaurant from 9.35am to 6.35pm.

There will, however, be an access window from 1.25 pm to 2.20pm when the road will be open to allow residents to access or leave their property.

Service and Rally HQ will again be based at Dunoon Stadium.

The rally counts towards the Scottish Rally Championship, Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship and the North of England Tarmacadam Rally Championship.

Registration will be available from April 1 and entries will open on May 1.

Anyone willing to marshal at the event should look out for further information and online registration forms on the Argyll Rally 2023 – Local Information Facebook page.