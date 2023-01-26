Minard substation build plan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans have been revealed for a 275-kilovolt electricity substation in Mid Argyll, on the up-slope of an existing facility.

Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission have submitted the proposal for the facility, at the existing Crarae substation, on land around one mile northeast of Minard, to Argyll and Bute Council.

The development is said to be required to connect the new substation to the recently constructed Inveraray to Crossaig overhead line network.

A decision is expected from the local authority’s planning officers towards the end of April, and comments can now be submitted by the public.

A planning statement by agents David Bell Planning said: ‘The buildings will be of steel portal frame construction with and metal cladding and roof.

‘There will be some un-housed electrical switchgear and plant located within the platform area.

‘There will be no illumination of the substation at night for normal operation.

‘Floodlights will be installed for use in the event of a fault during the hours of darkness, or during the over-run of planned works.

‘Small scale alterations to access from the A83 may be required.

‘These may include widening of the existing bellmouth, increasing turning radii and improving visibility splays.

‘Between the access point and the proposed development site, works may include widening at bends and road strengthening to accommodate construction vehicles.

‘It is proposed that where necessary conditions can be attached to control movements via a construction traffic management plan.

Where necessary appropriate consents will be secured prior to development.’

The statement concluded: ‘It is the cumulative effect of a large number of individual electricity infrastructure projects which will have a significant impact in moving Scotland to where it needs to be in the context of attaining net zero.

‘The benefits that would result would make a valuable contribution to the (Scottish) Government’s clear aspiration for an accelerated and greater deployment of renewable energy and increased security of supply.

‘The delivery of this infrastructure will substantially assist in facilitating existing and future transmission of energy across the country to help delivery of the net zero policy imperative.

‘It is therefore concluded that the proposed development is consistent with the development plan and that there are material considerations of local and national importance which further support the delivery of this key development within the electricity transmission network which will support and deliver the net-zero agenda.’

The plans can be seen at argyll-bute.gov.uk using reference number 22/02376/PP.