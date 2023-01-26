Heart of Mid Argyll holds housing discussions in Netherlands

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An Argyll contingent, including the director of the Heart of Mid Argyll Tourism Alliance, recently held valuable accommodation discussions at a Dutch Holiday Fair in Utrecht.

Heart of Mid Argyll Tourism Alliance’s Jonathan Sheldrick attended Vakantiebeurs with representatives from Wild About Argyll and Mid Argyll resident Craig Austin between January 12-15.

While he was there, he had valuable discussions about accommodation and how the housing issues impacting the Netherlands are similar to those being experienced in Scotland.

He also has a theory as to why his collection of Wyvex Media’s Holiday West Highland publications and Oban Times tourist maps proved so popular with fair goers in the Netherlands.

Mr Sheldrick said: “There’s a phenomena in the Netherlands called ‘boomers’, which is basically a lot of retired people with money. Many of these people fly abroad and spend their money on holiday houses and second homes.”

From these conversations he discovered that the situation is perhaps not as serious on the other side of the English Channel as it is in Argyll, but he is wary of the ‘boomers’ phenomenon.

He said: “It’s not something that we want to encourage, personally, because there’s a real need for affordable accommodation here for people and staff. Hopefully we can play a part in providing this.

”My wife and I stayed on a holiday park where many units had been snapped up by ‘boomers’. We want to help local people.”

He added: “Local businesses can’t get staff if there is no accommodation available and before Brexit a lot of them were relying on Eastern Europeans and students who would only stay in the area for the season.

”This isn’t possible anymore and they have to get staff to stay all year round now.”

Mr Sheldrick argues that caravans are vital to improving this situation in the Argyll area and believes that there is room for improvement in UK caravan production.

He said: “Caravan manufacturers have got to make more eco-friendly, long-lasting products because the ones on offer right now in Britain have a limited shelf life.

”They have to spend more on them to make it possible for staff living in the area to take advantage of these units which are durable, affordable and can be delivered as soon as possible.

”UK-based caravanning manufacturers have to catch-up with the environmental and construction standards that are being set elsewhere.”

The next stop for Mr Sheldrick is the Scottish Caravan Show, taking place from February 2-5 in Glasgow, which, he says, will provide another opportunity for them to try and help “re-address the balance” between local and tourist accommodation in Argyll.