Essential resurfacing works scheduled on the A83

BEAR Scotland are continuing to carry out essential overnight resurfacing works between Ardgartan and Cairndow on the A83 trunk road.

The remaining works west of Honeymoon Bridge have been rescheduled to take place between Sunday January 29 and Tuesday 2 February, excluding Fridays and Saturdays.

This follows the completion of a project on the A83 South of Butterbridge in December 2022.

The works will be undertaken between 7pm-5am and will involve a lane closure with two way temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system.

Steve Deykin, Engineer for BEAR Scotland North West Unit said: “Works have been planned to take place overnight, where traffic volumes are lower, in an effort to minimise disruption to road users.

“Furthermore, due to the proximity of these works to the Rest and be Thankful, where weather dictates a diversion via the OMR is required, carriageway resurfacing works will cease, to ensure no additional delays are encountered.”

They added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank motorists for their patience in advance of these planned works. If you have any questions either before or during the works, please do not hesitate to contact us, via email at NWConsultation@bearscotland.co.uk.”