Announcements – January 27, 2023

DEATHS

BROWN – Suddenly but peacefully at the Golden Jubilee Hospital, Clydebank, on January 23, 2023, Niall MacAllister Brown, in his 70th year, dearly beloved husband of Alison, much loved dad of Eilidh and Iain and doting seanair of Isla, Euan, Amelia and Tess. Niall’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 1.00 pm, in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 pm, travelling up Longrow, along High Street, passing Dalintober School, down Princes Street, along the Esplanade and round the cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Niall along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Marie Semple Fund.

GRAHAM – On January 19, 2023, suddenly at home, Kenneth (Kenny) Graham, in his 64th year, beloved son of the late Dugie and Flora Graham, and much loved brother of Sandra, Deirdre and the late Dugie, a dearly loved uncle of Jamie, Claire and Mark. Funeral service at Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Tuesday, January 31, at 11am, interment thereafter at Achnabreac Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

NICOLL – On January 16, 2023, peacefully, at home in Monifieth, with her family, Phyllis Nicoll (née Howie) in her 84th year, beloved wife of Richard (Dick), much loved mother of Jennifer, Richard, David, Colin and Lynsey and grandmother of Robert, Stewart, Cameron and James. Funeral service at Dundee Crematorium, on Wednesday, February 8, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care and Macmillan Cancer Support will be received at the crematorium. Funeral coverage available online for those unable to travel, please contact the family for details.

SMITH – Peacefully at Drumalea Farm, surrounded by her family on January 18, 2023, Angie Smith, in her 96th year, dearly beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Donald, Jim and John, mother-in-law of Andy, Bob and Ruth, loving granny of Ailsa and Christina and a special aunt.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

CRAWFORD – The family of the late Phyllis Crawford, Brenchoille, Furnace would like to offer our thanks to the many people who have shown kindness and support since the death of our mother on January 3, 2023. For the compassionate care provided by Morlich House staff. For the prompt, dignified and sensitive approach to every request, we are grateful to the staff at Stan Lupton Funeral Directors. We would also like to thank Rev Roderick Campbell for conducting the funeral, the community of Cumlodden Church and Furnace Village Hall and Marjorie Walker for providing accommodation and refreshments afterwards and for everyone who supported the family with messages and attendance at the funeral. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the collection which raised £485 for Cumlodden Church.

MCLEAN – Paula and family would like to thank everyone who contributed to the collection for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance. The sum of £1540 was raised.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander MacKinlay Jnr, died January 25, 2016. Memories last forever.

– Sadly missed by John, Jason, Kelly-Anne and family.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Daughter, Courtney.