Leader of Argyll & Bute Council appeals for more funding

Argyll & Bute’s council leader has joined other Scottish councils in seeking to meet with the Scottish Government to appeal for more funding.

Council leaders want to discuss their concerns about the impact of this year’s council budget settlement on their communities with the Scottish Government and they have sent a joint letter to the First Minister to request this.

It follows the recent announcement that Argyll & Bute Council are facing a budget gap of £12.2 million for 2023-2024 as it prepares to set its budget on February 23.

Leader of Argyll and Bute Council, Councillor Robin Currie, said: “It’s especially in tough times that our communities need council services. These are tough times for people dealing with the cost of living crisis, and for councils who are working to set their budgets in what has been described as the most difficult budget setting context for years.

“We want to work with the Scottish Government to find solutions. We want to keep on delivering services. Communities need council services. Council services need council funding.”

In Argyll & Bute this could result in the loss of 20 crossing patrol jobs and the withdrawal of parent and toddler groups as the council searches for ways to reduce costs.

These would form part of an £88,000 savings option, with a recent report also making reference to potentially asking community groups or parents to take over school crossing services if the council accepts this option.

The budget gap was still increasing as recently as December – national changes to non- domestic rates for example increased the gap by more than another £1 million. Inflation increases the cost of running many services.

However, the letter sent to Nicola Sturgeon did recognise the impacts which inflation, the UK Government’s mini-budget and global economic issues have had on Scottish Government budgets and spending.