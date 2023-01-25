Dalmally shepherds’ open day raises £490 for charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An open day giving young shepherds the opportunity to learn the tricks of their trade on a shearing course has raised £490 for charity.

There were 32 trainee shepherds in attendance at the gear course that was held at the United Auctions Mart in Dalmally on Friday January 20.

Every £15 entry fee received was donated to the MN5 Doddie Foundation and this raised £490 in total for the charity which was set up by the late Doddie Weir to fight Motor Neurone Disease.

Anyone interested in joining the sheep industry was invited to attend the day.

It was primarily organised by Kieran McCullough, who is based at Achnamara Farm near Lochgilphead, and he was joined by two instructors from the British Wool Marketing Board.

These instructors travelled up from the south of England and Wales respectively to take the prospective shepherds through some of the equipment they would be using and some of the problems that they might encounter in the industry.

Mr McCullough, regional coordinator of shearing courses for the board, said: ‘It was a cold, cold day at the auction mart, so it was great to see such a good turnout.

‘It was a great success and a great course, and I hope that people took something valuable away from it.’

He added: ‘Thanks to United Auctions Dalmally for allowing us to use the premises.’

Sheep shearing courses will go online from February onwards and a similar event is likely to be organised in Stirling in the near future.

More information about the work they do and upcoming shepherding courses is available from the British Wool Marketing Board website.