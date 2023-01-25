Col-Glen win shinty sixes tournament
Col-Glen shinty had a champion day out at the Jack Asher six-a-side tournament in Glasgow last Sunday, with one of its teams running out competition winners.
While the Cowal club’s ‘B’ team narrowly lost out in the quarter finals, the ‘A’ team managed to go all the way to the final, where they beat Glasgow Mid Argyll with what the club’s management described as ‘a business-like performance’.