Col-Glen win shinty sixes tournament

Col-Glen's winning team as the Jack Asher sixes tournament last weekend.

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

Col-Glen shinty had a champion day out at the Jack Asher six-a-side tournament in Glasgow last Sunday, with one of its teams running out competition winners.

While the Cowal club’s ‘B’ team narrowly lost out in the quarter finals, the ‘A’ team managed to go all the way to the final, where they beat Glasgow Mid Argyll with what the club’s management described as ‘a business-like performance’.