Appeal launched for historic Waverley during funding crisis

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A public appeal has been launched to ‘urgently’ raise funds for a historic paddle steamer.

The appeal was launched on Thursday January 19 in an effort to enable the Waverley to afford dry dock fees and re-commissioning costs, so that it can sail in 2023.

Last year the Waverley was able to operate in several areas around the UK coast following the easing of pandemic restrictions, but operating costs have soared, resulting in a lack of funding for her winter maintenance period.

The Waverley has several departure points in Argyll which she has used over the years, including Ardrishaig, Campbeltown, Oban, Tarbert and Tobermory.

Paul Semple, Waverley’s general manager, said: ‘Waverley must be taken out of the water and dry docked annually before her sailing season begins.

‘She is now booked to dry dock in late-March and then re-enter service in May.

‘Due to increased operating costs last season we don’t have enough money to afford this year’s dry dock and the numerous other costs we incur in the weeks before Waverley starts sailing.’

He added: ‘Last year our fuel costs increased by over 60 per cent or in real terms by over £300,000.

‘This is a cost which the owning charity hasn’t been able to withstand. We urgently need to raise funds or we simply can’t afford the start up costs for this coming summer season.’

The Dry Dock 2023 Appeal has set a target of raising £180,000 with over £35,000 already raised.

Those who donate by March 1 will be entered into a draw to be selected for the unique opportunity to visit Waverley and see her out of the water in dry dock.

Mr Semple added: ‘Operating a historic steamship like Waverley is inherently expensive.

‘We are now spending over £600,000 a year just to maintain her in operating condition.

‘Spare parts for a paddle steamer are rarely ‘off the shelf’ and come at considerable cost. Dry docking the ship is the single largest expense of the winter maintenance work and as things are we can’t afford to dock her.

‘We are asking for help from anyone who wishes to see Waverley sail again this summer to support our appeal.’

The vessel was launched in October 1946 and this year marks the 75th anniversary of her maiden voyage.

Waverley’s outline sailing programme for 2023 has been published and the ship is scheduled to start operating on the Firth of Clyde in May, before visiting Oban and the Inner Hebrides.

Donations to the Dry Dock 2023 Appeal can be made online on the Waverley Excursions website or by calling 0141 243 2224.