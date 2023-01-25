£600k overspend forecast for health and social care

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Health chiefs have forecast an overspend of more than £600,000 for Argyll and Bute’s health and social care partnership by the time the current financial year ends in the spring.

The latest report on the partnership’s financial situation has stated that a £1.4 million overspend is expected on services for learning disability services due to increased demand.

The document also confirms that £3.6m in savings have been delivered by the partnership (HSCP) during the current financial year.

The report goes before the HSCP’s integration joint board at its meeting on Wednesday, January 25.

James Gow, the HSCP’s head of finance and transformation, said: “The forecast adverse variance is of some concern, however, the HSCP has unallocated resource available and slippage on some funding streams which can be used to cover it, and no immediate further actions are proposed.

“There remains uncertainty in respect of pay increases for NHS staff and the possibility of industrial action.

“At present, the main focus on managing the in-year position is the delivery of the existing savings programme, commencing work on reviews of expensive care packages and improved management of the use of agency staff.

“However, the approach may need to change should the forecast deteriorate.”

Mr Gow then said the number of people needing learning disability support worth more than £100,000 had increased from 57 in February 2022 to 64, and the cost had increased from £1.5m to £9.3m.

He added: “Good progress has been made in delivering 60 per cent of the savings programme. Progress has also been made with projects which are funded by reserves.

“However, the approach taken by the Scottish Government to clawback and substantially reduce previously allocated funding has strategic, operational and financial implications.

“At present these primarily relate to the primary care improvement programme and the availability of Covid funding beyond the end of the current year.

“Continued action to address delayed discharges, the vaccination programme and efforts to increase capacity in advance of the winter are likely to add to financial pressures and spend later in the year, no new funding has been confirmed to date.”