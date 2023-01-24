Haulage industry stalwart takes Argyll and the islands award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Haulage industry veteran, Ian Connor is this year’s recipient of the Stalwart award, presented annually by NFU Scotland’s Argyll and the Islands region.

Mr Connor has been helping farmers and crofters since the 1950s and won the Stalwart award in recognition of this.

The award honours those who have given their time and effort towards NFU’s work in Argyll and the islands, or those who have made a significant contribution to farming in the area.

The regional AGM took place in Tarbert on Friday January 13 and David Henderson, the regional board representative from the Arran branch announced Mr Connor of J Cooper & Co as the 2023 winner.

He was born in 1933 and began his career driving lorries in 1950, while working alongside his uncle, John Cooper.

Mr Connor went on to take over the business in the mid-’60s and during the first stage of his career, he showed a skill for fabrication and design.

He had built nine livestock containers himself by 1977 and continued building platforms for lorries until 2005.

He also worked tirelessly to grow his businesses, which predominantly focused on the livestock haulage and hay and straw.

These served a large number of agricultural businesses across Argyll, from Tighnabruaich to Tarbert, and Arran, Bute and Islay.

This meant he was a key player when taking livestock off the islands to markets in places like Ayr, Lanark and Stirling.

In a tribute to Mr Connor, Mr Henderson said: ‘Ian is still driving today at the age of 89 and is renowned for always turning up immaculately dressed in his shirt and tie, and he never gets flustered, even when he has to deal with the odd disobedient animal.’

He added: ‘Ian and the rest of the team at J Cooper & Co continue to be a tremendous support to farmers in Argyll, managing to keep goods and livestock moving despite the challenges of working with the ferry network.

‘Ian will have spent many a night sleeping in his cab after being stuck on the island and yet still turns up first thing in the morning with a smile on his face and, of course, the tie on!’