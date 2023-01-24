Argyll MSP attends event championing Scotland’s historic environment

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scotland’s unique heritage and its role in the country’s economic and green recovery, has been highlighted to Argyll and Bute’s MSP Jenni Minto.

She attended a session at the Scottish Parliament hosted by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the lead public body that investigates, cares for and promotes the country’s historic environment.

Called How Scotland’s Past Can Support Its Future, it championed the important role that Scotland’s historic buildings, sites and heritage sector play in creating jobs, promoting tourism and supporting the environment.

Ms Minto said: ‘I was really delighted to attend HES’s drop-in event and to get an update on all the important work they are doing in Argyll and Bute and across Scotland.

‘Protecting our historic environment but also retaining and growing the skills required to do is key to ensure we can expand our tourism industry and provide varied and important jobs here in Argyll and Bute.’

She added: ‘It has always been clear to me as MSP that those who know what best for the communities of Argyll and Bute are the communities themselves and I know working with the communities is a crucial part of HES’s remit.’

Figures from HES show the historic environment sector generated £4.4 billion for Scotland’s economy in 2019 and supported 68,000 full-time equivalent jobs in the heritage, tourism and construction sectors.

As many as 86 per cent of people also reported a wellbeing benefit from their local heritage.

The historic environment also has a key role to play in the road to net zero, with a fifth of Scotland’s residential buildings constructed before 1919 using traditional materials and building skills.

Making these buildings as energy efficient as possible is a crucial part of this journey, as well as supporting opportunities for re-use and retrofit, helping to boost jobs and skills through the need for skilled labourers and craftspeople.

MSPs were also updated on progress on the high-level masonry inspections underway at HES to tackle the effects of climate change and other factors on a number of properties.

Since the programme started, HES has been able to reopen or increase access at more than 30 sites, including reopening Dundonald Castle, Burleigh Castle and Inchcolm Abbey.

Inspections have been completed at 25 sites with a further 13 sites due to be completed by spring.

‘Scotland’s historic environment is a part of our everyday lives,’ said Alex Paterson, HES chief executive. ‘It’s our homes and high streets, schools and hospitals. It’s also transport infrastructure like canals and bridges. The historic environment is central to our lives and our sense of place, identity and to our wellbeing.

‘There is clear economic value in investing in the historic environment to deliver these core agendas, with the reuse and adaptation of existing heritage assets being integral to a net zero transition.

‘I would like to thank all the MSPs who came to find out more about how Scotland’s past can support its future.’