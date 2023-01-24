Argyll felling and timber restrictions lifted

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Restrictions on the felling and movement of timber from demarcated areas in Scotland affected by a tree disease will be lifted on Tuesday January 24.

This move follows research which showed that the risk Phytophthora pluvialis spreading through timber material is low.

While further research is conducted, demarcated area movement restrictions will remain in place for the planting of plants.

Argyll and Wester Ross are currently home to Scotland’s two demarcated areas, with a third to be introduced on the Isle of Bute on January 24.

The Argyll area starts from Melfort across to Inverinan in the north to Otterferry and Dunoon in the south.

James Nott, Scottish Forestry’s head of tree health, said: ‘When Phytophthora pluvialis was first confirmed, collaborative working between governments as part of the UK Plant Health Services led to quick action being taken at sites across the UK to limit the spread of this disease.

‘We are satisfied that the research that has been undertaken into the disease indicates that spreading the disease through the movement of timber is deemed to be low. We believe therefore that some restrictions can be lifted. We will review other restrictions as ongoing research provides more evidence.

‘I’d like to urge the forestry sector to remain vigilant and continue to check their trees, particularly western hemlock and Douglas fir, for any signs of the disease.’

Timber felling and movement restrictions were introduced in December 2021 as a precaution following the first discovery of Phytophthora pluvialis in Scotland.

It is a fungus-like pathogen which causes needles to turn brown and fall off, shoot dieback, and lesions on the stem, branches, and roots.

The disease had never been found in Europe before so little was initially known about which UK tree species could be infected, how severe the infections might be and ways the disease might spread.