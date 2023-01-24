Argyll and Bute Council encourages more recycling

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Members of the public are being encouraged to make a pledge to recycle more, with the aim of creating a ‘climate friendly’ Argyll.

Argyll and Bute Council’s website has lots of information about what can and cannot be recycled, as well as details about where recycling centres are located.

Councillor Ross Moreland, policy lead for climate change and environment services, said: ‘Lots of us take the opportunity to have a clear out at the start of the year, but many of the items we want to get rid of are still in a good condition and could be used by someone else.

‘Reusing items, donating them or selling them is a much better option than sending them to landfill because not only does it reduce waste, it helps to cut down on carbon impact.’

He added: ‘This is particularly important because the average piece of each item of furniture dumped generates the equivalent of approximately 47 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide. That’s the same amount of greenhouse gases produced by burning around 5.3 gallons of petrol.

‘The council website has lots of useful information about recycling and donating unwanted household goods, as does Zero Waste Scotland.

‘I would urge you to have a read and see what small changes you can make this year that will have a long-lasting impact.’