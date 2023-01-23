‘Talk to a Farmer’ week to connect children with agriculture

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) is teaming up with e-Sgoil’s Developing Young Workforce (DYM) Live Team to host ‘Talk to a Farmer’ week next month.

From February 6-10 children will get the opportunity to learn more about farming, farmers and the countryside.

Following last year’s successful online sessions, farmers and growers from across Scotland will be getting ready to go live, streaming into classrooms to answer questions from Scotland’s school pupils.

The DYW Live team provide live sessions that provide inspiration for future careers and support young people to develop work skills.

With their support, RHET are offering four sessions per day during the week for schools nationwide.

DYW team representative said: “We were delighted with the success of last year’s Talk to a Farmer week, where we had the engagement of over 20,000 learners and we are really looking forward to hosting it again this year.’

The network of RHET coordinators, who link schools to local farmers, have pulled together a diverse timetable.

This features volunteers from their local area who will share their farming stories, with e-Sgoil’s DYW Live team helping to livestream question and answer sessions.

This means every day pupils can link in live to the farm.

Seeds and grains are the focus for the RHET Journey of Food project this year and amongst other growers, there will be cold-pressed rapeseed oil producer Robert Mackenzie from Cullisse, near Tain, who will talk through the journey from plant to bottle.

Robert said: “When I was asked if I would get involved in the Talk to a Farmer event it really was a no brainer for me. What a great way to inspire and engage with pupils so they know the facts about their food production. Also, we can help them see that what they are learning in class is needed on farms and that it’s an industry with huge potential for various careers.”

Teachers who took part last year told RHET that they found the experience enjoyable and informative.

If you are a teacher and would like to get involved, visit the RHET website and sign up at the link on their homepage.