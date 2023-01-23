Drop-in for update on Port Ellen ferry terminal revamp

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islanders are invited to a drop-in session on proposed improvements and upgrades to Islay’s Port Ellen Ferry Terminal.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) is hosting the event on Thursday January 26 at Ramsay Hall, Port Ellen, between 3pm and 6.30pm. Public engagement regarding the improvements began in July 2022.

Representatives from CMAL and design consultants Mott MacDonald will be joined by representatives from ferry operator CalMac to share updates, answer questions and get feedback from the community.

The project team will share information on design options, results from the wave data modelling and the impact of these options on the wave ‘climate’ within Port Ellen’s harbour. The team will explain how these criteria are appraised against two best practice frameworks – Transport Planning Objectives and Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance.

The Port Ellen terminal development project will increase the vehicle marshalling area, increase staff and visitor parking, build on opportunities to improve port operations for commercial use and passenger access to vessels and deliver a new terminal building.

Paul Colenso, senior civil engineer at CMAL, said: ‘The investment at Port Ellen is required to strengthen the resilience of the harbour to support ferry services and other port activities, as well as improve the overall passenger experience. Following feedback from previous public engagement and months of planning and additional surveys, we are ready to provide an update to communities.

‘The event is an opportunity for islanders and stakeholders to get involved in the process and find out how ferry infrastructure will be improved.’

The plans for Port Ellen form part of a 10-year programme of investment by CMAL, backed by around £700 million from the Scottish Government for five years from 2021 to 2026. Plans will deliver 21 new vessels for the fleet and multi-million-pound upgrades of harbour infrastructure over the next decade. Further multi-million-pound investment will be needed to fund plans from 2026.