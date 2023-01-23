Argyll and Highland to be impacted by rolling teachers’ strikes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A series of rolling teachers’ strikes will close all schools in Argyll and the Highlands on two separate days next week.

Members of the Education Institute Scotland (EIS) will strike in the Highlands on Tuesday January 31 and Argyll on Thursday February 2.

Argyll & Bute Council has announced that all schools will close on this date, but that “nursery provision will be unaffected”. All Highland schools are set to close.

The EIS is continuing its 16-day industrial action which has impacted two Scottish council areas every day since January 16 as they seek a 10 per cent pay rise.

Most teaching staff are currently being offered a 5 per cent rise, with those on the lowest wages being offered 6.85 per cent.

Scottish Education Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Dialogue remains focused on potential areas for compromise in bringing this dispute to an end – rather than tabling a new offer at this time.”

“The Scottish Government values the hard work that our teaching workforce puts in for our learners and we remain absolutely committed to ensuring they receive a fair pay deal.”

She added: “Strikes in our schools are in no one’s interest – including for pupils, parents and carers who have already had to deal with significant disruption over the past three years. I continue to urge teaching unions to reconsider current industrial action while talks are ongoing.”