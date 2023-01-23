Appeal for missing woman who may have travelled to Oban

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Police Scotland are making enquires in the Oban area about a woman who has been missing from Dundonald since Friday January 20.

Lisa Haining was last seen in South Ayrshire in the early hours of Friday morning and has travelled to the Oban area on several occasions.

The 50-year-old has been described as 5ft in height and of a slim build with dyed blonde hair and darker roots.

When she was last seen in the Castleview area of Dundonald she was wearing black leggings, an olive-green shirt, brown jacket and white trainers.

Inspector Paul Richmond said: “Despite extensive enquiries, searches and previous appeals, we have yet to locate Lisa. We are extremely concerned for her wellbeing and safety.

“We are continuing to study CCTV from in and around the Dundonald area to gather more information on where she headed after she left the Castleview area in the early hours of Friday morning. We are also working to locate her white Renault Twingo with the registration SJ65 JXP.”

He added: “Officers have been checking areas she is known to visit and we know that she has visited the Oban area a number of times. We are liaising with our police colleagues in Oban in case she has travelled there.

“This is a very upsetting time for Lisa’s family who just want her traced and back home with them as soon as possible. If you have seen Lisa or her car since Friday morning, or you have any information that may assist, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us. Any information should be passed to officers through 101 with reference 0588 of 20 January.”