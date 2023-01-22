Tarbert Harbour photo competition
Tarbert Harbour has put out a call to photographers in its search for a photo for the 2023 harbour guide.
The winning entry will not only feature on the cover of the guide but the winner will receive an Insta x Mini 9 camera with 10 shots included.
The image must be of Tarbert Harbour, the surrounding village or related to Tarbert and photographers can enter as many times as they like, via the online form at www.tarbertharbour.co.uk/photography-competition-2023
Details of the rules of the competition can also be found online and the closing date is January 31.