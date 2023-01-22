Guests announced for Colonsay Book Festival 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Colonsay Book Festival has just announced the opening line up for its 2023 Festival on April 29 and 30.

Some of the award-winning writers and authors appearing at this ‘wee gem of a festival on a jewel of an island’ include Louise Gray, Kathleen Jamie, Bernard MacLaverty, Sarah Thomas and Louise Welsh, with more to be announced.

Louise Gray, the author of Avocado Anxiety and Other Stories About Where your Food is From, is an environmental journalist, interested in exploring how our food affects the environment around us.

Kathleen Jamie is a poet and essayist whose work concerns nature, travel and culture. Some of her poetry collections include The Overhaul, and The Tree House.

Her nonfiction includes the highly regarded Findings, Sightlines, and Surfacing, all three books considered as important contributions to nature writing.

Bernard MacLaverty has published six collections of short stories and five novels. He has also written radio plays, television plays and screenplays.

Sarah Thomas is a writer and filmmaker with a PhD in Interdisciplinary Studies and has had her films screened internationally. She is a contributor to the Dark Mountain journal and her writing has also appeared in the Guardian and the anthology Women on Nature, edited by Katharine Norbury.

Louise Welsh is the author of nine novels, including The Cutting Room, The Plague Times Trilogy and The Second Cut. She has also written short stories, radio features and for the stage.

Richard Irvine, co-director of the book festival, said: “We’re delighted in this our 10th festival to have such a strong and diverse range of voices appearing with us to talk about life and literature. Whether at the event itself, in the pub afterwards, or walking on one of its unspoilt beaches, it’s a hugely enjoyable event for visitors, authors and locals alike.”

Tickets for the 2023 Colonsay Book Festival are on sale from www.colonsaybookfestival.com