Your pictures – Friday, January 20, 2023
Lochgilphead-based photographer and charity calendar creator Aileen Gillies snapped this magnificent picture of Craignish Point on the Knapdale peninsula, on an early January outing, and the deep expanse leading over to the north end of Jura and outlying islands. Although the sun is shining, the January cold can be felt all over this photo. Have you taken a picture of Argyll’s awesome outdoors you would like to see in the Advertiser? Send them to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk with subject ‘Your Pictures’.