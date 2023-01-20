Winning run continues as star hit double figures in home league clash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Red Star 10

Baljaffray 1

SAFL Premier Division

Red Star welcomed Baljaffray to the Joint Campus last Saturday and put on an outstanding performance in horrendous weather conditions.

The Lochgilphead side scored 10 goals in the league for the first time since 2017.

The game started well for the hosts as they opened the scoring through Ciaran McPhie, who beat the Baljaffray keeper from a tight angle after three minutes.

Baljaffray hit back soon, however, when their striker latched onto a deflected pass before beating Leon Murphy in the home goal with an excellent chip to pull his side level.

Star appeared a bit disorganised for a brief spell after this set back but soon found their rhythm again and were back in front after 20 minutes.

Stuart MacLean continued his excellent scoring form after his injury return with a well-placed strike.

The home side weren’t going to allow Baljaffray back this time and set about scoring a further five goals in the remaining 25 minutes of the first half.

McPhie made it 3-1 after rounding the goalkeeper before skipper Aaron Moore got on the scoresheet when Baljaffray struggled to clear a corner.

McPhie completed yet another goal and gave Star a 5-1 lead inside half an hour as the Star front three of McPhie, Stuart MacLean and Craig Millar started to click.

The hattrick hero added yet another goal to his and Red Star’s tally before Millar got himself deservedly on the score sheet after an excellent run cutting in from the right onto his favoured left foot to give Star a 7-1 half time lead.

The weather conditions deteriorated badly over the course of the afternoon but Star were able to keep their performance levels up and manager Colin Weir once again had the luxury of a full match day squad to choose from allowing some players valuable game time.

MacLean added to the tally with his second of the afternoon and Star’s eighth before

substitute Gregor McGeachy came on and helped himself to number nine.

The rout was completed late on when McPhie added his fifth of the day with an excellent strike from outside the box.

At the other end the Star defence of Coll McCallum, Kyle Selfridge, Joseph Harper and Andy Weir did well to keep their concentration with Ian Munro and Gregor Brown coming on in the second half and handling any attacks from Baljaffray to leave keeper Leon Murphy largely untroubled as Star ran out 10-1 winners.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Red Star are in league action again and will be hoping for similar performance levels as they welcome Rutherglen to the Joint Campus for a 1pm kick off.