Trust objects to house near ‘ancient woodland’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A trust which aims to protect precious woodland has stated its objection to a prospective house build in North Kintyre.

Woodland Trust Scotland, part of a UK-wide trust aiming to ‘create, protect and restore’ woodland areas, has outlined its objection to a proposed house and separate garage build on land adjacent to Achnacolain, three miles south of Tarbert, citing risks to ‘ancient woodland’ in the area.

The application by John Laycock is one of several separate applications for house builds along the coastal stretch between West Loch Tarbert and Kennacraig ferry terminal to have gone before Argyll and Bute Council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee in the past decade.

George Anderson, of the Woodland Trust Scotland, said: ‘The trust objects to planning application at Achnacolain on the basis of likely damage and potential loss of ‘Ancient Woodland of Semi-natural Origin’ (ASNO) designated as such on the NatureScot Ancient Woodland Inventory (AWI) Ancient Woodland.

‘The trust’s four main aims are ensuring no further loss of ancient woodland, restoring and improving woodland biodiversity, increasing new native woodland creation, and increasing people’s understanding and enjoyment of woodland.

‘We believe that ancient woodland in this area, including semi-natural ancient woodland, is amongst the most precious and biodiverse habitats in the UK and is a finite resource which should be protected.’

The trust argues that overarching Scottish Government policy around woodland preservation should deny development amongst woodland spaces.

Mr Anderson continued: ‘Removal of woodland is contrary to two important pieces of Scottish Government policy; the Scottish Planning Policy (SPP) and the Control of Woodland Removal Policy.

‘The SPP states that ancient semi-natural woodland is an irreplaceable resource and, along with other woodlands, hedgerows and individual trees, should be protected from adverse impacts resulting from development.

‘Tree Preservation Orders can be used to protect individual trees and groups of

trees considered important for amenity or their cultural or historic interest.

‘The Scottish Government’s Control of Woodland Removal Policy also includes a presumption in favour of protecting woodland, with a strong presumption against woodland removal where it would lead to fragmentation or disconnection of important forest habitat networks.’

Mr Anderson added: ‘The council should also have regard for its Local Development Plan (LDP) 3 (‘Supporting the Protection, Conservation and Enhancement of our Environment’) and Policy LDP 10 (‘Maximising our Resources and Reducing our Consumption’) of the Argyll and Bute LDP (2015) with respect to the protection of woods and trees.

‘Development in ancient woodland can lead to long-term changes in species composition, particularly ground flora and sensitive fauna, such as nesting birds, mammals and reptiles.

‘Adverse impacts would occur as a result of the removal of the ancient woodland, which contains valuable habitat, to make way for the construction of this proposal.

‘We note that neither an arboricultural survey nor an ecological impact assessment has been completed to accompany this development.

‘Therefore, we request that until such time as these reports are submitted, the application is refused or delayed due to lack of information.

‘Ancient woodland is an irreplaceable habitat; once lost it is gone forever.

‘The Trust objects to this proposal due to the direct loss of ancient woodland.

‘Should further information be provided which clarifies the exact position of the proposals, we would be happy to review our position.’

A determination deadline has been set for this Sunday, January 22, with a decision still to be made by the council’s planning committee on the proposed development.