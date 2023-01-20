Thought for the Week, January 20 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The hand

A schoolteacher asked her students to paint something they wanted to thank God for; the good, the beautiful, simply what they were grateful for.

There were children from a variety of families and backgrounds. Most had good, happy families, but one boy, Chris, came from a very unhappy family. Moreover, he was very small, and the children made fun of him.

When the teacher gave the children their task, she was concerned what little Chris would paint.

The children brought their various pictures to the teacher. She looked at the special things the children had painted, the things they gave thanks for: houses, parents, toys, a whole variety of things which deserved gratitude.

Little Chris painted on his sheet of paper a hand, an outstretched hand.

It surprised the teacher. She asked the children what this hand could mean. They suggested variety of things. Some said it was the helping hand of God, or it was the helping hand of someone else.

The teacher asked Chris whose hand it was. Chris looked at the teacher and said: ‘This hand is your hand. The most important thing that I give thanks for.’

Every day when the lessons finished, she took Chris and led him out of the class so that no one would harass him or mock him, leading him to the cloakroom.

She always took him by the hand. That hand was the most important thing Chris was thankful for.

We can’t even guess what our smallest, ordinary and, for us, unnoticed gestures can mean for someone else. It’s because we don’t know the stories of the people we meet.

One word, one glance, one gesture may lift their lives. Never think what you do means nothing.

Father Tony Wood, St Kieran’s RC Church, Campbeltown.